Police investigating Labour selection contest over ‘computer misuse’ claims

A Labour Party selection contest is being investigated by the police over allegations of “computer misuse” after reports of a data breach.

The selection process for a parliamentary candidate in Croydon East was paused by the party in November last year after complaints that data on local members provided to some candidates was inaccurate and allegations the membership database had been tampered with.

On Monday evening, the Metropolitan Police confirmed they were now investigating the matter, following the conclusion of Labour’s own inquiry.

A spokesperson for the force said: “We have received allegations of computer misuse in relation to an internal selection process for a political party in Croydon during October and November last year.

“The Met’s Cyber Crime team are investigating and enquiries are ongoing.”

The news comes a week after one of the candidates for selection in Croydon East withdrew from the contest, citing abuse he had received during the original process.

Joel Bodmer, an organiser with the trade union Unison, made the announcement that he was withdrawing on March 12.

He said: “I do not want to expose myself or my family to the distressing level of abuse that arose from some quarters during the original selection campaign.

“My personal circumstances are now very different from when I put myself forward for Croydon East in the summer of 2023 and I do not currently have the emotional energy required for this contest.”

Labour declined to comment while there was an ongoing police investigation.