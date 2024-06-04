Opinion poll round-up on day 13 of the election campaign

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Three nationwide opinion polls have been published in the last 24 hours, along with a separate poll of voting intention in Wales.

A poll by JL Partners, carried out from Friday May 31 to Sunday June 2 among 2,013 British adults online, puts Labour 17 percentage points ahead of the Conservatives.

The figures are Labour 43%, Conservative 26%, Reform 12%, Liberal Democrats 11%, Green 3% and SNP 3%.

A poll by Redfield & Wilton, carried out from Friday May 31 to Sunday June 2 among 10,000 British adults online, gives Labour a lead of 26 percentage points.

The figures are Labour 46%, Conservatives 20%, Reform 14%, Lib Dems 10%, Green 5%, SNP 2% and other parties 2%.

A poll by Deltapoll, carried out from Friday May 31 to Monday June 3 among 1,077 British adults online, gives Labour a lead of 23 percentage points.

The figures are Labour 48%, Conservatives 25%, Lib Dems 10%, Reform 9%, Green 4%, SNP 2%, Plaid Cymru 1% and other parties 2%.

An average of all polls that were carried out wholly or partly during the seven days to June 4 puts Labour on 45%, 21 points ahead of the Conservatives on 24%, followed by Reform on 12%, the Lib Dems on 9% and the Greens on 5%.

These figures are broadly unchanged on the averages for the previous seven days to May 28, which were Labour 45%, Conservatives 24%, Reform 11%, Lib Dems 10% and Green 5%.

On May 22, the day Rishi Sunak called the General Election, the seven-day averages stood at Labour 45%, Conservatives 23%, Reform 11%, Lib Dems 9% and Green 6%.

The averages have been calculated by the PA news agency and are based on polls published by BMG, Deltapoll, Find Out Now, Ipsos, JL Partners, More in Common, Opinium, People Polling, Redfield Wilton, Savanta, Survation, TechneUK, WeThink, Whitestone and YouGov.

A separate poll by YouGov of Westminster voting intention in Wales, carried out from Thursday May 30 to Monday June 3 among 1,066 adults online, puts Labour on 45%, up from 42% in YouGov’s previous Wales poll in December 2023; the Conservatives on 18% (down from 20%), Reform on 13% (up from 12%), Plaid Cymru on 12% (down from 15%), the Lib Dems on 5% (down from 7%), the Greens on 4% (up from 3%) and other parties on 1% (unchanged).