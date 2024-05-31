Opinion poll round-up on day nine of the election campaign

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Three opinion polls have been published in the last 24 hours, all giving Labour a large lead over the Conservatives.

A poll by BMG Research, carried out on Tuesday May 28 and Wednesday May 29 among 1,500 British adults online, gives Labour a lead of 16 percentage points.

The figures are Labour 43%, Conservative 27%, Reform 11%, Liberal Democrats 9%, Green 6% and other parties 4%.

A more recent poll by TechneUK, carried out on Wednesday May 29 and Thursday May 30 among 1,630 UK adults by telephone and online, puts Labour 24 percentage points ahead of the Tories.

The figures are Labour 45%, Conservative 21%, Reform 12%, Liberal Democrats 11%, Green 6%, SNP 2% and other parties 3%.

A poll by YouGov, also carried out on May 29 and 30, among 2,040 British adults online, gives Labour a 25-point lead over the Tories.

The figures are Labour 46%, Conservative 21%, Reform 15%, Liberal Democrats 8%, Green 6%, SNP 2%, Plaid Cymru 1% and other parties 1%.

A simple average of all polls that were carried out wholly or partly during the seven days to May 31 puts Labour on 45%, 21 percentage points ahead of the Conservatives on 24%, followed by Reform on 11%, the Lib Dems on 10% and the Greens on 5%.

This is almost identical to the averages for the previous seven days to May 24, which also showed Labour on 45%, the Conservatives on 24%, Reform on 11% and the Greens on 5%, with only the Lib Dems recording a small change week-on-week, up one point from 9%.

The averages are based on polls published by Deltapoll, Ipsos, JL Partners, More in Common, Opinium, Redfield Wilton, Savanta, Survation, TechneUK, WeThink and YouGov.

A separate poll by Savanta of Westminster voting intention in Scotland, carried out from Friday May 24 to Tuesday May 28 among 1,067 Scottish adults online, puts Labour on 37%, unchanged from Savanta’s previous Scotland poll at the start of May; the SNP on 33% (unchanged); the Conservatives on 17% (unchanged); the Lib Dems on 7% (unchanged); and other parties on 5% (down from 6%).