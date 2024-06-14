Opinion poll round-up on day 23 of the election campaign

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Six nationwide opinion polls have been published in the past 24 hours, all of which show a range of figures for Reform, from being one point ahead of the Conservatives to 12 points behind.

A poll by More in Common, carried out online from June 11-12 among 2,037 adults in Britain, puts Labour 16 points ahead of the Tories.

The figures are Labour 41%, Conservative 25%, Reform 13%, Liberal Democrats 10%, Green 5%, SNP 3%, Plaid Cymru 1% and other parties 2%.

The latest poll from BMG, carried out online from June 11-12 among 1,546 adults in Britain, gives Labour a 20-point lead.

The figures are Labour 41%, Conservative 21%, Reform 14%, Lib Dems 12%, Green 6%, SNP 3%, Plaid Cymru 1% and other parties 1%.

A poll by YouGov, carried out online from June 12-13 among 2,211 adults in Britain, puts Labour 19 points ahead of the Conservatives.

The figures are Labour 37%, Reform 19%, Conservative 18%, Lib Dems 14%, Green 7%, SNP 3%, Plaid Cymru 1% and other parties 2%.

The latest poll by TechneUK, carried out by telephone and online from June 12-13 among 1,636 UK adults, gives Labour a lead over the Tories of 24 percentage points.

The figures are Labour 43%, Conservative 19%, Reform 16%, Lib Dems 11%, Green 6%, SNP 2% and other parties 3%.

A poll by Redfield & Wilton, carried out online from June 12-13 among 1,500 adults in Britain, puts Labour 24 points ahead of the Conservatives.

The figures are Labour 42%, Conservative 18%, Reform 17%, Lib Dems 13%, Green 5%, SNP 3% and other parties 1%.

Finally, a poll by WeThink, carried out online from June 12-13 among 1,297 UK adults, gives Labour a 23-point lead.

The figures are Labour 43%, Conservative 20%, Reform 14%, Lib Dems 11%, Green 6%, SNP 2%, Plaid Cymru 1% and other parties 1%.

An average of all polls that were carried out wholly or partly during the seven days to June 14 puts Labour on 42%, 21 points ahead of the Conservatives on 21%, followed by Reform on 15%, the Lib Dems on 11% and the Greens on 6%.

Reform’s average is up two percentage points on the figure for the previous week while both Labour and the Tories are down two points, with the averages for the seven days to June 7 being Labour 44%, Conservative 23%, Reform 13%, Lib Dems 10% and Green 6%.

On May 22, the day Rishi Sunak called the General Election, the seven-day averages stood at Labour 45%, Conservatives 23%, Reform 11%, Lib Dems 9% and Green 6%.

The averages have been calculated by the PA news agency and are based on polls published by BMG, Deltapoll, Find Out Now, Focaldata, Ipsos, JL Partners, More in Common, Norstat, Opinium, People Polling, Redfield Wilton, Savanta, Survation, TechneUK, Verian, WeThink, Whitestone and YouGov.