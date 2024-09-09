What the papers say – September 9

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Concern over Labour’s planned cuts to the winter fuel allowance continues to lead the nation’s papers.

The Guardian, The Times and the i report “scores” of Labour MPs could refuse to back the controversial plans.

The Daily Mail says Labour research claims the proposal “could kill 4,000”.

The Daily Express leads with Tory MP Andrew Rosindell calling the plans a “cruel, planned betrayal” of pensioners.

Elsewhere, The Telegraph says a major governmental review is set to find NHS progress is going backwards for the first time in 50 years.

The Lucy Letby inquiry is to look into whether the NHS failed to learn from the crimes of serial killers Beverley Allitt and Harold Shipman, according to the Daily Mirror.

The Financial Times reports the Bank of London’s board of directors and new management were unaware of its unpaid tax debts.

And the Daily Star says an “autumn freeze” is on the way.