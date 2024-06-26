Opinion poll round-up with eight days to go until the General Election

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Five opinion polls have been published in the past 24 hours, all of which show Labour holding a large lead over the Conservatives and Reform UK several points behind the Tories in third place.

A poll by Savanta, carried out online from June 21-24 among 2,318 UK adults, gives Labour a lead of 21 percentage points.

The figures are Labour 42%, Conservative 21%, Reform 14%, Liberal Democrats 10%, Green 5%, SNP 3%, Plaid Cymru 1% and other parties 5%.

A new poll by Ipsos, carried out by telephone from June 21-24 among 1,402 adults in Britain, has Labour with a 23-point lead.

The figures are Labour 42%, Conservative 19%, Reform 15%, Lib Dems 11% and Green 7%.

The latest poll by JL Partners, carried out online from June 21-24 among 2,005 adults in Britain, gives Labour a 16-point lead.

The figures are Labour 41%, Conservative 25%, Reform 15%, Lib Dems 11%, Green 5%, SNP 3% and other parties 1%.

Idris Elba and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer meet families of knife crime victims at the Lyric Theatre in Hammersmith, London (Stefan Rousseau/PA) ( PA Wire )

A poll by Verian, carried out online from June 21-24 among 1,047 adults in Britain, has Labour 17 points ahead of the Tories.

The figures are Labour 38%, Conservative 21%, Reform 16%, Lib Dems 12%, Green 8%, SNP 3% Plaid Cymru 1% and other parties 1%.

Finally, a poll by Survation, carried out by telephone from June 21-25 among 1,022 UK adults, puts Labour 23 points ahead of the Tories.

The figures are Labour 41%, Conservative 18%, Reform 14%, Lib Dems 12%, Green 5%, SNP 2% and other parties 7%.

An average of all polls with survey work completed during the seven days to June 26 puts Labour on 41%, 21 points ahead of the Conservatives on 20%, followed by Reform on 16%, the Lib Dems on 11% and the Greens on 6%.

These are unchanged on the figures for the previous week, with the averages for the seven days to June 19 also being Labour 41%, Conservatives 20%, Reform 16%, Lib Dems 11% and Greens 6%.

On May 22, the day Rishi Sunak called the General Election, the seven-day averages stood at Labour 45%, Conservatives 23%, Reform 11%, Lib Dems 9% and Greens 6%.

The averages have been calculated by the PA news agency and are based on polls published by BMG, Deltapoll, Find Out Now, Focaldata, Ipsos, JL Partners, More in Common, Norstat, Opinium, People Polling, Redfield Wilton, Savanta, Survation, TechneUK, Verian, WeThink, Whitestone and YouGov.