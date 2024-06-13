What the papers say – June 13

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The General Election campaign continues to dominate the front pages of Thursday’s newspapers with the spotlight turning to Labour’s manifesto.

The Times says Sir Keir Starmer will put the emphasis on growth and prosperity when he launches the party’s manifesto on Thursday.

The launch also occupies the front of The Daily Telegraph, which says Sir Keir has refused to rule out tax rises.

The i also focuses on the manifesto, saying Labour is braced to announce “significant spending cuts” to public services but the party insists there will be “no return to austerity”.

Elsewhere, the attention turns to the Conservatives’ perilous state in the polls with the Daily Mail relaying warnings about handing Labour a huge majority, while The Independent asks if this is “the day the Tories finally threw in the towel?”.

Another headache for the Tories features on the front of The Guardian, which says Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s parliamentary private secretary Craig Williams placed a bet on a July election just three days before it was called.

The Daily Mirror turns its focus elsewhere, hearing from the mother of Nottingham stabbing victim Barnaby Webber about the family’s “year of hell” on the anniversary of his death, alongside fellow student Grace O’Malley Kumar and Ian Coates.

Another family tragedy features on the front of the Metro, which hears from a father calling for stronger safety measures on e-bike batteries after he lost his partner and two children in a fire.

The Daily Express turns its attention to health matters, saying 3.6 million people in the UK are at high risk of developing diabetes amid an obesity epidemic.

A warning from the International Energy Agency about a “staggering” surplus of oil amid an increase in investments features on the front of the Financial Times.

And the Daily Star looks at the modesty of England’s footballers as they make use of a naked spa at their Euro 2024 hotel.