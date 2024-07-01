Starmer: my children take me away from pressure of the job
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said his teenage children kept him ‘very, very grounded’.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said making time for his children allowed him to be a better politician.
He said protecting time to spend with his son and daughter made him more relaxed and a better decision-maker.
Sir Keir and his wife Victoria have a 16-year-old son and a 13 year-old daughter.
He told Virgin Radio: “We’ve had a strategy in place and we’ll try to keep to it, which is to carve out really protected time for the kids, so on a Friday – I’ve been doing this for years – I will not do a work-related thing after six o’clock, pretty well come what may.
“There are a few exceptions, but that’s what we do.”
He said his son and daughter are his “pride and joy” and “I don’t want to lose that time”.
He added: “I don’t believe in the theory that you are a better decision-maker if you don’t allow yourself the space to be a dad and to have time for your kids.
“Actually, it helps me, it takes me away from the pressure, it relaxes me, and I think, actually, not only is it what I want to do as a dad, it is better.”
In politics “some people think, if you fill your diary 24/7 and don’t do anything else, that makes you a much better decision-maker”.
“I don’t agree with that, I think you’ve got to make space, so we do it. “
In an interview with Chris Evans, who used to play football with the Labour leader, Sir Keir suggested his children appeared unimpressed with his political career.
After winning a Spectator politician of the year award, he said his son asked “how did you blag that, then?”.
And when he was speaking at a fundraising dinner his daughter asked: “Why would anyone pay to hear you speak?”
“They keep me very, very grounded,” Sir Keir said.