Fresh plea for information over 15-year-old’s gun death

Police have issued a fresh appeal for information over the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy in west London a week ago.

Rene Graham was killed in Emslie Horniman’s Pleasance Park in Ladbroke Grove, west London, at about 7.20pm on Sunday July 21.

Four men – two aged 21 and the others aged 20 and 25 – who were arrested on suspicion of murder have since been bailed pending further inquiries, the Metropolitan Police said.

A crime scene remains in place.

At the time of the attack, it is believed more than 1,000 people were attending the annual Park Lime event, organised by the Caribbean Music Association, which was billed as a “family fun day” featuring live music, games and face painting.

Police tape cordoning off the area near Emslie Horniman’s Pleasance Park, near Ladbroke Grove (Rosie Shead/PA) ( PA Wire )

Detective Chief Superintendent Christina Jessah said: “A week on from the terrible shooting that took place in Ladbroke Grove, our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Rene at this devastating time.

“We will continue to work with our partners to provide them with the support they deserve.

“As part of our investigation, we are keen to speak to other witnesses who were in the area at the time of the shooting, or were taking photos or filming the event taking place.

“Any footage may provide officers with a greater sense of the area and events leading up to the terrible incident that has taken place. I ask that you please check to see if you have captured anything that may help detectives.

“Tragic incidents like this remind us whey it is so important that we continue our unrelenting focus on suppressing violence and gun crime, and catching the offenders who endanger our communities.”

Father Damian Ryan, 43, a priest at a church bordering the park, estimated that more than 1,000 people were at the event and were “spilling over” into the nearby streets.

He said: “Several months ago there had been a murder, a couple of hundred yards away someone was murdered.

“I’ve only been here two years, but other parishioners, people in the community, are saying this is not completely abnormal.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or message @MetCC on X, formerly Twitter, providing the reference 6343/21JUL, while information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.