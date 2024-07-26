Support truly

American singer Lady Gaga sang in French during her performance at the Paris Olympics opening ceremony.

The 38-year-old hid behind a plume of pink feathers as she walked down a set of golden stairs next to the River Seine, close to Notre Dame cathedral.

The singer, real name Stefani Germanotta, appeared from behind the feathers and sang “good evening, welcome to Paris” before she engaged in a high-octane performance.

Lady Gaga rehearsing along the Seine (John Walton/PA) ( PA Wire )

The Paparazzi singer, who performed alongside a group of dancers holding round pink, frilly props, wore a black bodice with a detachable black and pink ruffled skirt.

The musician is also reportedly set to perform a version of Edith Piaf’s La Vie en Rose alongside Celine Dion as part of a glittering conclusion to the first ever opening ceremony being staged outside a stadium.

The event has seen a total of 85 boats carry the team delegations on a six-kilometre journey through the centre of Paris, with more than 300,000 spectators lining the banks of the river.

As the ceremony moved along the Seine, it paid tribute to the country’s history including Les Miserables, a popular novel by Victor Hugo, which has subsequently been turned into a musical.

Following a sequence paying homage to the historical epic, French heavy metal band Gojira performed at the Conciergerie, a former courthouse and prison in the city.

Among the other performers was French-Malian singer Aya Nakamura who sang while dressed in a golden dress paired with gladiator boots and gold jewellery.