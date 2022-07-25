Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Father mourns loss of teenager who died in Lake District fall

Khalil Ahmed hailed his ‘exceptional’ 15-year-old Sami.

William Janes
Monday 25 July 2022 11:24
Sami Ahmed, who died in a fall in the Lake district on July 10, with his father Khalil (Family handout/PA)
Sami Ahmed, who died in a fall in the Lake district on July 10, with his father Khalil (Family handout/PA)
(Khalil Ahmed)

The father of a 15-year-old boy who died in a fall in the Lake District has paid tribute to his “sidekick” and “life partner” son.

Sami Ahmed, from Bradford, was hiking with his family when he slipped and fell at Dow Crag on July 10.

A Coastguard helicopter was scrambled to the scene and winched Sami out, but, “tragically, he had not survived his fall”, Coniston Mountain Rescue Team said.

Mr Ahmed (left) described his son as a “dignified” and “generous” boy. (PA/ family handout)

Now his father has launched a fundraiser to raise money for good causes he said Sami would have liked, including for Coniston Mountain Rescue Team and sports facilities at a local mosque.

Recommended

“He was just my sidekick, you know? My life partner”, his father Khalil told the PA news agency.

“Obviously his time with me was shortened, he only gave me that 15 years in which I have no regrets, I did everything with him.”

He added: “My beautiful family is bereft, we’ve not got him to complete us any more. We’ll always be incomplete and broke.”

A fundraiser for various causes has been set up in Sami’s honour. (PA/ family handout)

Sami was a talented footballer who played for Phoenix Juniors and Thackley Lightning and was much loved by school friends and teachers.

Mr Ahmed spoke of his son, a Year 10 student at The Dixons City Academy, as a “dignified”, “connected”, and “gracious” boy who cared deeply for his three sisters.

He said: “He just cheered everyone up with his smile. His teachers said: ‘We couldn’t really get angry with him because of his face, he would just light the room up.’

“He was exceptional,” Mr Ahmed added.

Recommended

The fundraiser on GoFundMe has so far raised more than £8,000 of a £30,000 goal, to go towards various causes.

The boy’s father continued: “He gave me 15 years, 15 wonderful years, and I believe he’s waiting for me in heaven and I’ve just got to do what I can in the name of Sami – you know, continue his legacy.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in