Police name man who died after party stabbing

Detectives have named a man who died after being stabbed at a party in East London.

Lamar Jackson, 39, of Hackney, died after suffering from stab wounds while at an event in Woodford on Friday, the Metropolitan Police said.

According to reports, Mr Jackson was also known as the rapper Hypo and previously dated singer Emeli Sande.

This attack happened at a party and we know that a large number of people would have been in attendance. I would urge anyone who is yet to speak with us to come forward and let us know what you saw Detective Chief Inspector Laurence Smith

Hypo released several tracks over the years, including Flex On My X, First Night and No L’s.

In 2018 he collaborated with Jamaican DJ Popcaan on the song Run These Streets.

Rapper and actor Genesis Elijah paid tribute with a poem and statement on Twitter, writing: “I still got footage of me Hypes and Dappy chilling at the shop that I never put out. RIP Hypo.”

Emergency services were called to Chigwell Road at about 12.10am after receiving calls which stated a fight had broken out at the venue.

Officers and the London Ambulance Service rushed to the scene and found Mr Jackson injured.

Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mr Jackson’s family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Formal identification has yet to take place. A post-mortem examination will be held in due course.

A crime scene remains in place.

No arrests have been made and inquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.

Detective Chief Inspector Laurence Smith said: “This attack happened at a party and we know that a large number of people would have been in attendance. I would urge anyone who is yet to speak with us to come forward and let us know what you saw.

“It is possible that events leading up to the stabbing, and perhaps the murder itself, were captured on people’s phones. Please take a look and call us. It is vital that we establish what happened.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 020 8345 3985 or 101 quoting reference CAD 66/03Jun.

Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.