Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Two men dead after police called to reports of gunshots in Lambeth

A number of roads in the area are closed and crime scenes are in place.

Lucas Cumiskey
Sunday 30 October 2022 22:36
A number of roads in the area are closed and crime scenes are in place (PA)
A number of roads in the area are closed and crime scenes are in place (PA)
(PA Archive)

Two men have died after gunshots were heard in Lambeth, south London, on Sunday, the Metropolitan Police said.

Police were called at about 7.50pm to reports of gunshots heard on Railton Road.

Officers, including firearms officers, are at the scene, with the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance.

Two men were found injured and both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Recommended

The nature of their injuries has not yet been confirmed, the Met Police said.

Their next of kin are yet to be informed and police await formal identification.

Post-mortem examinations will be held in due course, Scotland Yard said.

A number of roads in the area are closed and crime scenes are in place.

There is an increased police presence in the area and residents are advised to speak to officers if they have any information.

There have been no arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference CAD 6166/30Oct.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in