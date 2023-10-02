Jump to content

Wanted sex offender arrested and recalled to prison

Lancashire Constabulary had appealed for information on the whereabouts of Stephen Pennington.

Kim Pilling
Monday 02 October 2023 11:04
Sex offender Stephen Pennington, 35, has been recalled to prison (Lancashire Constabulary/PA)
A wanted child sex offender has been arrested and recalled to prison.

Lancashire Constabulary had appealed for information on the whereabouts of Stephen Pennington, 35, and warned he posed a “real risk to children and women”.

Pennington was jailed in 2009 for the rape of a child and again last year for breaches of a sexual harm prevention order and notification requirements.

Police issued the appeal after he failed to comply with licence conditions.

In a statement, Lancashire Constabulary said: “We are pleased to say that Pennington has been arrested this morning (Monday) and he will now be recalled to prison.

“We would like to thank everyone who has come forward with information over the last couple of days.

“Your extra eyes and ears really can make a massive difference to the work we do to keep you and your communities safe.”

