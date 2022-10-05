Man, 24, arrested after referee ‘seriously assaulted’ during football match
The FA said the incident was one of two to have taken place in Lancashire last weekend.
A man has been arrested on suspicion of serious assault of a football referee after an amateur match in Lancashire.
Wigan Police said in a statement the referee sustained “significant injuries” during a South Lancashire Counties league game of Platt Bridge FC against Wigan Rose.
A spokesperson for the force said: “A 24-year-old man has today (Wednesday 5 October 2022) been arrested on suspicion of the serious assault of a referee following the Platt Bridge v Wigan Rose Remembrance Cup game on Sunday 2 October 2022.”
According to LancsLive, Platt Bridge FC, which is in Division Four, tweeted a statement saying the club “does not condone any violence towards anyone in the football community”.
The FA said the incident was one of two to have taken place in Lancashire last weekend.
In a statement released on social media, it said: “We are aware of incidents of assault on a match official and a player during matches played this weekend in Lancashire.
“We have been very clear that all forms of anti-social behaviour, abuse and assaults on match officials and participants are completely unacceptable and we will not tolerate this in the game.
“We are investigating the incidents as a matter of urgency, working with Lancashire FA who are liaising with the police and supporting the match official and player affected.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.