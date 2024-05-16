Family ‘absolutely devastated’ at death of girl hit by Land Rover

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The family of a one-year-old girl who died after being hit by a Land Rover in a church car park have said they are “absolutely devastated”.

The girl, who has been named as Ivy Mae Ross, died after the incident in a car park on Eigie Road in Balmedie, Aberdeenshire, at about 7.45pm on Wednesday.

Emergency services attended the scene and Ivy Mae was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

The 40-year-old man who was driving the Land Rover was uninjured.

In a statement Ivy Mae’s family said: “Our beautiful daughter Ivy Mae passed away following a tragic accident after our regular church gathering in Balmedie. We are absolutely devastated and ask that our privacy is respected at this challenging time.

“We value all the prayers and messages of sympathy and support we have received from the local community.

“The emergency services’ tireless work and support is greatly appreciated.”

Police Scotland Sergeant Lesley Morrison said: “Our thoughts are very much with Ivy’s family at what is an incredibly hard time for them.

“Our inquiries to establish the full circumstances of what happened are ongoing and I would ask anyone who can help who has not already spoken to officers to get in touch.”

Police are asking anyone who can help to call 101, quoting incident number 3390 of Wednesday May 15.