British lawyer dies from suspected methanol poisoning in Laos

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A British lawyer has died after allegedly being served alcohol poisoned with methanol in Laos.

Simone White, from Orpington, Kent, was among a number of people taken to hospital following the incident in the popular backpacking town of Vang Vieng last week.

The Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) confirmed they were supporting the 28-year-old’s family following her death.

Ms White was a lawyer with global law firm Squire Patton Boggs, whose work involved general commercial matters, and contentious and non-contentious intellectual property law issues, according to the firm’s website.

The FCDO also said it was also providing consular assistance to British nationals hospitalised in the incident, as well as their families.

Four others are currently known to have died, including an Australian teenager, an American and two Danish tourists.

Many of the victims were staying at the Nana Backpacker Hostel – with staff being told that guests had fallen ill after they failed to check out on November 13.

The FCDO said it was in contact with the local authorities regarding the British nationals affected.

Those poisoned in the incident are believed to have been served drinks tainted with methanol, which is sometimes used by disreputable bars as a cheaper alternative to ethanol, but can cause severe poisoning or death.

Addressing the potential effects of methanol poisoning, Professor Alastair Hay, Professor (Emeritus) of Environmental Toxicology at the University of Leeds, said: “The risk from methanol is twofold.

“Methanol breaks down in the body to formaldehyde and then formic acid. The formic acid upsets the acid/base balance in blood and the major consequence is initially the effect on someone’s breathing.

“There are effects on many other organs the kidney being one. The disturbance of acid/base balance and disrupted breathing will eventually affect the heart and it will stop functioning.

“Formaldehyde attacks nerves, particularly the optic nerve and blindness is a potential risk.

“Depending on the severity of poisoning, treatment may require dialysis to remove methanol from blood whilst at the same time keeping someone mildly drunk by administering ethanol.

“If the poisoning is not too severe, and only blood tests will determine this, ethanol alone may suffice.”

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told parliament that 19-year-old Bianca Jones died after being evacuated from Vang Vieng for treatment in a Thai hospital.

Her friend Holly Bowles, also 19, remains in hospital in Thailand.

Australia said “several foreign nationals” had also been victims of methanol poisoning.

The US State Department confirmed that an American had died and Denmark’s Foreign Ministry said two of its citizens also died in “the incident in Laos” but neither would comment directly on a link to the methanol poisoning that killed Ms Jones.

Thai authorities confirmed Ms Jones died because of a “brain swelling due to high levels of methanol found in her system”.

Landlocked Laos is one of south-east Asia’s poorest nations and a popular tourist destination.

Vang Vieng is particularly popular among backpackers seeking partying and adventure sports.