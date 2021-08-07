London’s only Latin market saved as developer abandons plans for 190 apartments after years of protest

Campaigners fighting to save London’s only surviving Latin market have claimed a “huge victory” after the developer behind a multi-million-pound residential plan decided to pull out.

On Thursday, Grainger PLC, which had planned to construct 190 “build-to-rent” flats, with no affordable housing provision, on the Wards Corner site in Tottenham, London announced it was abandoning its plans.

The developer cited “rising costs” and the strength of local opposition as reasons behind the decision.

The scheme, which was designed in 2008 and approved in 2012, would have involved the historic Wards building and Seven Sisters Indoor Market – known locally as the Latin Village being knocked down – to build the flats.

Grainger’s decision to abandon the plans comes after 15-years of campaigning by the local community. Those opposed to the scheme said it would lead to “to the gentrification of the area and the displacement of existing communities.”

In a statement, Grainger said its decision to pull out was due to “the drawn-out nature of implementing the scheme owing to numerous legal challenges from a small but vocal minority, [as well as] the complexity of the site and the changing economic environment.”

Following the developer’s announcement, Haringey Council, the local authority in the area, has announced that it will now work alongside the community and Transport for London, which owns the site, to “to explore the vision of delivering a new community-led development, with Seven Sisters Market and the wider local community at its heart.”

The community plan which has been devised by the West Green Road/Seven Sisters Development Trust proposes the sensitive restoration of the site’s existing buildings and their administration by a democratically run community benefit society.

We are excited to announce that following Grainger's withdrawal from the Wards Corner site, @haringeycouncil have committed to working with us to implement the community plan!



Peray Ahment, the leader of Haringey Council said: “Having met with the West Green Road/Seven Sisters Development Trust, we are supportive of the Trust’s Community Plan to bring the existing historic building back to life for the next generation, with Seven Sisters market, popularly known as the Latin Village, at its heart, and we are looking forward to seeing the next iteration of the plans.

“As TfL are the owners of the market, we urge them to work with the Trust to co-produce a solution for the long-term future of the market.”

Carlos Burgos, the chairman of the Trust said: “Grainger’s withdrawal finally ends a terrible period of suffering and neglect, marking the beginning of a new chapter for Seven Sisters Market and Wards Corner.

“We welcome Haringey Council’s support for the Plan and look forward to working with traders, the wider community, the council and TfL to deliver this urgent project as soon as possible. We also call for the mayor of London’s financial hardship scheme for traders to be extended until a temporary or permanent market is available.”

The mayor of London’s office has been contacted for comment.