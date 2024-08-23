Lauren Laverne describes ‘tough week’ amid cancer diagnosis

Support truly

Broadcaster Lauren Laverne said it has been a “tough week” for her family after being diagnosed with cancer.

The Desert Island Disc host confirmed she is expected to make a “full recovery” after announcing her cancer was “caught early and unexpectedly during a screening test”.

In an Instagram update, Laverne told her followers it had been a “tough week” but was focusing on something positive, sharing a photograph of her son Fergus who was “off to film school after smashing his GCSEs”.

“It’s been a tough week for our family (thank you so much for all the lovely messages – I think it will take the rest of my recovery to process them!) but some really great news today,” the 46-year-old said.

“I don’t post pics of my kids usually but as this guy is now almost 17 and off to film school after smashing his GCSEs today I think I’ll allow myself to say: well done, Ferg.

“We are all so very proud of you and the clever, funny, kind, creative boy you are. Great taste in music too.”

It comes a day after Laverne confirmed she was in hospital after being diagnosed with cancer.

Alongside a photograph of her smiling from a hospital bed, she wrote: “Right then, some personal news… I recently had a cancer diagnosis.

“It was (thank God) caught early and unexpectedly during a screening test, and I am expected to make a full recovery.”

The BBC presenter thanked the medical teams who have been caring for her with “incredible skill and kindness” while she is receiving treatment in hospital.

She also praised her family and friends who have been “absolutely extraordinary every step of the way”.

“I am so very grateful and love you so much,” she added.

“And of course thank you to my colleagues – including those at @itg_ltd, @bbc6music, @bbctheoneshow and #DesertIslandDiscs for their support – and for giving me the time off that I need to get better.”

Laverne used the post to encourage others to get checked out, if they are avoiding an appointment or getting a test.

She added: “Half of us will get cancer at some point, and if you do, finding out asap is everything.

“It’s usually my job to bring the good vibes on air but any you have to spare are very much welcome here.

“Sending loads of love to anyone in a similar boat, or who has made it back to shore.”

Among the famous faces wishing her a speedy recovery were presenters Myleene Klass, Gabby Logan, Clara Amfo and Dermot O’Leary.

Laverne began filling in for Scottish broadcaster Kirsty Young as BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs host in 2018 after Young had to step away due to health issues.

She later permanently took over the role and has interviewed the likes of Hollywood stars Cate Blanchett, Stanley Tucci, and Steven Spielberg over the years.

Laverne is also the host of the BBC Radio 6 Music breakfast show and previously presented a variety of TV shows including Channel 4’s 10 O’Clock Live.

She rose to fame as the lead singer of ’90s pop punk bank Kenickie.