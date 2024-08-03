Lauren Laverne ‘heartbroken’ for home city after disorder in Sunderland

Support truly

Radio and TV presenter Lauren Laverne has said she is “heartbroken” for her home city after disorder in Sunderland.

Rioters battled police in the city centre on Friday evening after a planned protest linked to the Southport knife attack.

Dozens of demonstrations are planned over the weekend in towns and cities around the country as tensions remain high after the killing of three young girls at a Taylor Swift-themed holiday club on Monday.

Laverne, 46, known for presenting on The One Show and BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs, said in a post to Instagram: “Heartbroken for my hometown last night.

“Sending love and solidarity to everyone beginning the cleanup today. Pic via @poprecs #sunderland.”

Former Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby, who is also from Sunderland, called the violence “shameful”.

She re-posted a statement from mayor of the North East Kim McGuinness to Instagram and wrote: “What started as a peaceful protest was completely ruined. Shameful. It really is.”

Loose Women star Denise Welch, who is from the nearby town of Tynemouth, shared a video of the disorder to X and said: “The majority of the lovely Sunderland people will be horrified by these scenes.”

During the violence in Sunderland city centre a police office was looted and a Citizens Advice office set alight.

Hundreds of people gathered in Keel Square, many of them draped in England flags, and members of the crowd chanted in support of English Defence League Tommy Robinson, while others shouted insults about Islam.