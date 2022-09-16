Channel 4 to air 1953 documentary of Queen’s coronation during her state funeral

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Channel 4 has said it will screen a 1953 documentary of the Queen’s coronation while the state funeral is being broadcast on other channels.

The 1953 technicolour programme, A Queen Is Crowned, is narrated by Sir Laurence Olivier and was nominated for an Oscar.

The Channel 4 schedule for the day of the funeral on September 19 will also observe the two-minute silence as a mark of respect to the Queen.

Queen Elizabeth II at her coronation in Westminster Abbey in 1953 (PA) (PA Wire)

A Channel 4 spokesperson told the PA news agency: “On the day Britain says farewell to its longest-serving monarch, Channel 4 will be airing A Queen Is Crowned, the classic 1953 documentary about her coronation, so that viewers can experience both the beginning and end of her remarkable reign.

“Following the service, Channel 4 will also broadcast two extended editions of Channel 4 News as well as the 1943 Vera Lynn film, We’ll Meet Again.”

The will be two 90-minute Channel 4 News broadcasts during the day, with a special at 1.25pm and a second programme at 7pm.

From 8.30pm onwards, the schedule will return to regular programming with Jamie’s One Pan Wonders, First Dates and Walter Presents: Sisterhood among shows that will air.

Nature series Britain’s Most Beautiful Landscapes and Secrets Of The Royal Gardens will be shown in the morning.

The episode of Gogglebox scheduled for the evening of September 16 will also reflect the week’s events, the PA news agency understands.

Last Friday, Channel 4 confirmed it would continue to launch the new series of the hit TV show after the Queen’s death as the broadcaster felt it would bring a “valuable sense of continuity” for viewers.

Friday’s episode of Gogglebox will also reflect the week’s events (Channel4/Studio Lambert/PA) (PA Media)

In a statement, the broadcaster said it had made “significant changes” to its schedule following the Queen’s death but that its purpose was to offer an “alternative” for viewers which it feels is “particularly important at times like this”.

This comes as broadcasters including the BBC and ITV have announced their plans for covering the Queen’s funeral.

Huw Edwards, Kirsty Young and David Dimbleby are among the presenters who will anchor the BBC’s TV coverage which will run from 8am until 5pm on BBC One and iPlayer, with BSL signed coverage on BBC Two.

While Tom Bradby and Julie Etchingham will lead ITV’s reporting of the historic events.

The coverage will follow the funeral service at Westminster Abbey, the procession escorting the late monarch through London to Wellington Arch and then on to Windsor Castle, and the committal service at St George’s Chapel.

The funeral of the late monarch is likely to attract one of the largest UK television audiences of recent decades.