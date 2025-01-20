MCB leader: I was the first woman in the top job but I won’t be the last

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The outgoing secretary-general of a major British Muslim organisation said she is confident she will not be its last female leader, ahead of an all-male election to replace her.

Zara Mohammed made history when she was chosen to head up the Muslim Council of Britain (MCB) in 2021, becoming the first woman and youngest person to take on the role at the age of just 29.

Her four-year term comes to an end on Saturday, when a vote takes place between Dr Muhammad Adrees and Dr Mohammed Akhter.

In an interview with the PA news agency, Ms Mohammed described herself as having been something of a “disrupter” and “probably a bit of a rebel” in her time, having focused on more engagement with young people and gaining community interest, using social media and meetings with groups across the country.

Following her election she recalled how she “became a public figure in about an hour”, adding: “The world wanted to know, who on earth is this 29-year-old Glaswegian who’s now become one of the single-most prominent faith representatives for British Muslims in the country?”

While she remembered communities being excited at a fresh face in the leadership role, she also noted having been dismissed by some outside commentators as “a puppet and a token”.

Asked if it felt like a step back to have an all-male candidacy for both the positions of secretary-general and deputy, she told PA: “I would say, look, every election brings a different leader, and every leader is suited to the time, the challenges that are for that time.

I'm hopeful I'm not going to be the last (female secretary-general), right? The first, but not the last Zara Mohammed

“I think I came as quite a difference to the grain and I know that obviously people will be looking at the diversity of the candidates, but I wouldn’t say that that in any way deters the ability or the competency, and I have every confidence that all of them will bring that (diversity) into their teams.”

Leadership for women can be a particularly “difficult ask”, she added, referring to personal commitments and factors such as childcare.

But she also noted the current “politically hostile environment”, which she said adds to safety and privacy concerns.

She said: “It’s not safe putting your name everywhere and people checking who your partner is, or your family or where you work.

“Or, you know, you’re going to get attacks from media. You’re going to get challenged from within your community.”

But she said she is hopeful she has set an example for other women and young people.

“I would like to feel that with my term, that they know it’s possible, it can be done,” she said.

“I’m hopeful I’m not going to be the last, right? The first, but not the last.”

Asked about concerns raised by a recent think tank report into controversial comments allegedly made by the two election candidates, Ms Mohammed said: “I’m confident whoever gets the election will have very mainstream views that we all agree with.

“And I think those specific things have just been misconstrued. But again, it will be for the candidates, I think, to confirm, and not for me to really comment on it.”

Mr Akhter has rejected claims that he previously suggested faith should come before nation, insisting it is not a “binary choice”.

In a letter published in the Telegraph last week, he wrote: “Being British is a cultural and national identity while being Muslim is a matter of faith – these are not mutually exclusive, nor are they in conflict.”

The Policy Exchange think tank also reported Dr Adrees had voiced support for the regime in Iran, something he has strongly refuted.

He said: “I categorically do not endorse the Iranian state regime nor do I have any affiliation with them.”