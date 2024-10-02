Plane evacuating Britons from Lebanon lands in UK as blasts heard in Beirut

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



More British nationals are expected to be airlifted out of Lebanon on Thursday as further blasts hit Beirut.

An apparent Israeli airstrike hit an apartment building near the centre of the Lebanese capital on Wednesday, marking the second time Israel has struck the city this week.

The airstrike hit not far from the United Nations headquarters, the prime minister’s office and parliament and no warning was issued ahead of the blast, with the number of casualties unclear.

A plane charted by the UK Government carrying Britons from Lebanon landed in Birmingham on Wednesday evening with another flight set to depart Beirut on Thursday afternoon.

The flight was chartered to help meet any additional demand for British nationals and their dependants wanting to leave Lebanon.

The Foreign Office has said that any further flights in the coming days will depend on demand and the security situation on the ground.

Vulnerable British nationals and their spouse or partner, and children under the age of 18, will be prioritised.

In a post to X, Foreign Secretary David Lammy reiterated calls for British citizens in Lebanon to leave while commercial flights are still available.

The Defence Secretary John Healey also met military personnel preparing for a potential evacuation of Britons from Lebanon, as he thanked RAF personnel involved in the operation to defend Israel from Iranian missiles.

Two Typhoon fighter jets, supported by a tanker aircraft, were involved in the operation although the Ministry of Defence said because of the nature of the attack “they did not engage any targets”.

Mr Healey told Sky News in Cyprus: “They were part of the wider effort to prevent further escalation and to show the UK’s steadfast support for Israel’s right to self defence and to security.

“They did not engage, but they were ready to do so, and nevertheless, they were playing a part in the wider efforts to deter the further conflict, and they will continue to do so.”

The Israeli military has warned people to evacuate about 50 villages and towns across southern Lebanon as its activities continue.

Israel has also promised to retaliate for the Iranian missile attack, something which could trigger a wider war in the region.

Mr Healey said he had spoken to his Israeli counterpart, Yoav Galant, to assure him the UK offered “steadfast” support but to say that “our big concern is to avoid this conflict spiralling into a wider regional war”.