Man charged with terrorism after arrest at Leeds hospital

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A man has been charged with a terror offence after being arrested at St James’s Hospital in Leeds last Friday.

Mohammad Farooq faces one charge of engaging in an act of terrorism, one charge of possessing an imitation firearm and one charge of keeping an explosive with intent to endanger life or property.

Farooq, 27, from Leeds, has been remanded in custody ahead of a hearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on January 27, where he will appear by video link.

Detective Chief Superintendent James Dunkerley, head of Counter Terrorism Policing North East, said: “We understand people may have concerns following last week’s arrest and the resulting charges.

“For counter terrorism policing and its partners, public safety remains our priority at all times and an extensive and thorough investigation has led to the charges brought today.

We are satisfied that there is currently no evidence of an increased risk to the public, within our communities or the UK hospital estate, in connection with this investigation Detective Chief Superintendent James Dunkerley

“These inquiries have confirmed our initial assessment that this was an isolated incident.

“We are satisfied that there is currently no evidence of an increased risk to the public, within our communities or the UK hospital estate, in connection with this investigation.

“Despite this, the UK threat level remains at substantial, and history has shown us we can’t afford to be complacent.

“Public vigilance is invaluable in supporting the efforts of counter terrorism policing and its partners to protect our communities from harm.

“Every year thousands of reports from the public help police to respond early to potentially suspicious activity.

“If you see or hear something that doesn’t seem right, trust your instincts and ACT by reporting to police in confidence at gov.uk/ACT. In an emergency, always dial 999.

“We’re grateful for the support we’ve received from the public during this investigation. We’d particularly like to thank the staff and patients at St James’s Hospital for their patience and co-operation throughout the disruption last Friday.”

Nick Price, head of the CPS special crime and counter terrorism division, said: “The CPS has authorised Counter Terrorism Police North East to charge a man with a terrorism offence after he was arrested outside St James’s Hospital in Leeds last Friday.

“Mohammad Farooq, 27, of Leeds, has been charged with preparation of a terrorist act, contrary to the Terrorism Act 2006. He has also been charged with possession of an explosive substance and possession of an imitation firearm.

“We remind all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mohammed Farooq are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.”