Channel 4 launches permanent newsroom in Leeds with first programme set to air

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Channel 4 has launched its permanent newsroom in Leeds, which will host its evening news bulletins.

The broadcaster has been operating in the West Yorkshire city since early 2022 through daily programming from a temporary studio.

Its permanent headquarters will air for the first time on Tuesday night at 7pm, with a programme anchored by long-standing presenter Jackie Long and featuring new data correspondent Ciaran Jenkins.

This makes Channel 4 the first programme to co-present prime time news from two locations, according to the broadcaster.

Channel 4 said the studio’s facilities will also support its data-driven output and FactCheck team.

Esme Wren, the editor of Channel 4 News, said the new studio serves as a “visible investment in the region”.

She said: “Tonight we launch our new studio in Leeds, a project many years in the making, we’re delighted to finally be bringing it to life as we significantly expand our presence across the UK.

“With two national newsrooms to deliver the daily bulletin, this new venture is a visible investment in the region, marking our clear commitment to storytelling from across the country, alongside giving us a new home for our data-driven journalism.

“As we come to air, I want to say a huge thank you to the whole Channel 4 News team who have worked tirelessly to make this happen.”

Louisa Compton, head of news and current affairs, said the studio would bring “more authentic regional voices” to the channel’s coverage.

She said: “Today’s launch of the permanent studio officially makes Channel 4 News the first prime time news programme to co-present from two locations, demonstrating Channel 4’s commitment to nations and regions and representing the whole of the UK.

“It will bring more authentic regional voices to our news coverage, deliver more opportunities to people in the region and help ensure we continue to provide the best news coverage for our audiences.”