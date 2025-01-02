Man rushed to hospital after Leeds house explosion sparks evacuation

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A man has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after an explosion at a Leeds home on New Year’s Day.

Just after 10.30pm on Wednesday, police, paramedics and fire crews were alerted to an explosion at a residence in Yeadon, a suburb on the outer fringe of the Leeds metropolitan area.

When emergency crews arrived at the Marshall Street home, a 57-year-old man was discovered suffering from serious injuries in the wake of the blast.

He was transferred to hospital for treatment.

Local resident Kim Swales called emergency services after her nearby home was shaken by the blast, which she said was “1,000 times louder” than the fireworks launched earlier that day to celebrate the New Year.

“It sounded like a sonic boom… my house shook, all the windows, doors, everything – it just shook,” the 52-year-old Hayes Travel agent told the PA news agency.

“My (15-year-old) daughter, she’s autistic and blind, she came running down crying: ‘What was that noise?’

“I got outside and straight away I could smell gas.”

Walking towards the nearby home where she could see smoke rising, Ms Swales said there was “glass all over the street”.

She said the windows of the home and those adjacent to it had all been “blown out”, while some of the walls between the homes had collapsed.

Ms Swales welcomed a lady in her eighties from the house next door to the explosion into her home while emergency services attended to the scene.

“She’s 85 this year, this lady, so it’s a bit traumatic for her,” Ms Swales said of the neighbour.

“She said she doesn’t even remember hearing the bang – all she remembers was just the walls coming in and the dust.

“We’re just a street away, house is warm and kettle were there – what more could you do? I sent the lady on with pyjamas and a dressing gown.”

Ms Swales said the local council contacted her in the early hours of Thursday morning and transferred the elderly lady to a hotel.

According to the Telegraph & Argus newspaper, a large force of emergency services was still in attendance at the Yeadon cul-de-sac after midnight, with debris seen scattered across the street.

Nearby resident Aimee Olivia, 20, told the paper: “I heard the explosion, it was a massive bang that shook my whole house and it happened at the top of my street.

“I have never heard anything like it before. It sounded like a bomb had gone off.”

She added that her neighbours had reported having doorbell footage of the explosion “blowing their windows in”.

Two properties sustained substantial damage, with authorities evacuating nearby properties amid fears of further danger.

West Yorkshire Police confirmed that all residents have received the green light to return to their homes by 4.30am, except for two homes that are yet to be cleared.

According to a police media statement, initial investigations suggest that gas may have ignited and therefore triggered the Marshall Street explosion.

The source of the gas is currently under investigation.

Northern Gas has made the gas mains connected to local residences safe.

The area has been roped off from the public by authorities, with police adding that cordons on Marshall Street will remain in place throughout Thursday as further investigations take place.