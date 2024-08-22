Man arrested on suspicion of murdering delivery driver in Leeds

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

A 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a delivery driver who died after he was involved in a collision during an attempted theft of his van in Leeds, police have said.

Claudiu-Carol Kondor, 42, from Sheffield, was pronounced dead at the scene in Heights Drive, Wortley, on Tuesday evening after his silver Ford Transit Cargo van was stolen in Alliance Street while he was making a delivery.

On Thursday, West Yorkshire Police said in a statement: “The arrested man remains in custody and detectives from West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are continuing to progress the investigation.”

The force launched a murder investigation after officers were called at around 6.50pm and found Mr Kondor unconscious, with members of the public trying to help him.

He was given emergency treatment by ambulance staff but was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

It is understood Mr Kondor was delivering packages for Amazon while working for a partner company.

On Wednesday evening, his company said he was “a friend, a confidant and a valued member of our team”.

Mike Neill, operations manager for SP Transport Group wrote on a crowdfunding page on the GoFundMe website: “It is with heavy hearts that we share the tragic news of the loss of our beloved colleague, Claudiu-Carol Kondor.

“Claudiu was a dedicated and cherished member of the SP Transport Group family who tragically lost his life on August 20 2024 during a struggle that occurred in the midst of a van theft.

“This unimaginable loss has left us all devastated.”

Mr Neill said: “Claudiu was more than just a colleague — he was a friend, a confidant and a valued member of our team.

“His commitment to his work and the camaraderie he brought to the workplace will never be forgotten.

“The impact of this tragedy extends far beyond our workplace, affecting all who had the privilege of knowing Claudiu.”

A crowdfunding page has been launched to support Mr Kondor’s family (Go Fund Me) ( PA Media )

Mr Neill said the GoFundMe campaign had been launched to support Mr Kondor’s family “during this incredibly difficult time”.

Police said Mr Kondor had delivered a package to an address about half a mile away at around 6.45pm and had returned to his van to find a man attempting to steal it.

When he tried to stop the theft, the offender drove off at speed with Mr Kondor only partly in the passenger door.

The van hit two parked cars in Heights Drive and was driven away, leaving Mr Kondor injured in the street between the junctions of Heights Way and Heights Bank.

The van was recovered a short time later, according to police.

A spokesman for Amazon said on Wednesday: “This is a terrible incident and our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the delivery driver’s loved ones, family and colleagues at our delivery service provider. We will do all that we can to assist police with their investigations.”

Detective Chief Inspector James Entwistle said it was a “truly shocking incident where the victim has been killed while going about his business as a parcel delivery driver”.

Mr Entwistle said: “His family has been informed and they are completely devastated about what has happened. We are working to support them at what is a really difficult time and are doing everything we can to get them the answers they need.”

The senior officer appealed for anybody who witnessed the movements of the van to come forward, especially those who saw the suspect in the vehicle.