Baby dies after head-on collision

Two women and a man were also taken to hospital for treatment.

Dave Higgens
Thursday 15 February 2024 13:51
Police are appealing for witnesses (Peter Byrne/PA)
A four-month-old baby has died following a head-on collision between and van and a car.

West Yorkshire Police said the baby boy died in hospital on Wednesday following the crash on the A1620 Horsforth Road near Rodley, Leeds, which happened at about 4.55pm on Monday.

The van driver has been arrested and released on bail pending further inquiries.

The force said the collision involved a Vauxhall Vivaro van, which was travelling northbound when it was in a head-on collision with a Toyota Auris.

Two women from the Toyota and a man from the van were also taken to hospital for treatment along with the baby.

The 54-year-old male driver of the Vivaro was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and later bailed.

Officers have appealed for witnesses to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team on 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting reference 13240081077.

