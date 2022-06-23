Smiles all round as alpacas surprise residents at Leicester care home

Residents at a care home in Leicester were delighted by a surprise visit from two local alpacas.

Coco and Tufty thrilled those living at Sanctuary Care’s Asra House residential care home during a “heart-warming” visit earlier in June.

There were smiles all round as the four-legged guests, from Anstey Alpacas in Cropston, went for a wander around the premises.

Residents and their families were able to feed, walk, stroke and interact with the furry guests as part of the animal therapy session.

Karshandas Mistry, 87, a resident at the home, said it was a “lovely surprise”.

He said: “I’ve never seen an alpaca before, but it was a really special experience.

“The alpacas were so friendly and gentle – and their fur is much softer than it looks!”

Sabbir Aswat, activities leader at the care home, said: “This is the first time that we have had alpacas to visit, but it certainly won’t be the last.

“Everyone loved it – we were talking about our furry guests for days!

“While moving into our homes is a new chapter, ensuring that our residents feel like they have a sense of purpose and like they are part of something special is so important.

“It was heart-warming to see the joy that the animals brought to our residents, and to have their family, friends and even grandchildren join in on the festivities was wonderful.”