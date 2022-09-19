Fifteen arrests made in continuing ‘disorder’ in east Leicester

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Fifteen people were arrested during a policing operation in east Leicester “to deter further disorder” on Sunday night.

It comes after two arrests were made when police said disturbances broke out at an unplanned protest on Saturday night and Sunday morning.

In a statement, Leicestershire Police said: “Officers became aware of groups of young men gathering on Sunday afternoon in the North Evington area of the city.

“Officers spoke to them and took steps, including putting in place a temporary police cordon, to minimise harm and disturbance to communities.”

The force added all fifteen remained in policy custody just passed midnight on Monday morning.

Temporary Chief Constable Rob Nixon called for calm on Saturday night.

The force said large crowds formed when groups of young men gathered for an unplanned protest.

In a video filmed at 9pm on Saturday, Mr Nixon said: “We have had numerous reports of an outbreak of disorder in parts of the east Leicester area of the city.

“We have got officers there, we are taking control of that situation.

“There are additional officers en route and dispersal powers and stop search powers have been authorised.

“Please do not get involved, we are calling for calm.”

A police spokesman said: “Several incidents of violence and damage have been reported to the police and are being investigated.

We are continuing to call for dialogue and calm with support from local community leaders. We will not tolerate violence or disorder in our city Police spokesman

“We are aware of a video circulating showing a man pulling down a flag outside a religious building on Melton Road, Leicester.

“This appears to have taken place while police officers were dealing with public disorder in the area. The incident will be investigated.

“Two arrests were made – one man on suspicion of conspiracy to commit violent disorder and one man on suspicion of possession of a bladed article. They remain in police custody.

“We are continuing to call for dialogue and calm with support from local community leaders. We will not tolerate violence or disorder in our city.”

Additional officers have been on patrol in the area in recent weeks after a number of incidents of disorder following an Asia Cup cricket match.