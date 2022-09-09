Suspect charged with manslaughter after woman hit by car
Caragh Eaton, 28, died after the collision in a Leicestershire village.
A 42-year-old man has been charged with the manslaughter of a woman who was hit by a car.
Caragh Eaton, 28, was fatally injured following a collision in Field Edge Drive, Barrow upon Soar, Leicestershire, at around 4.40pm on Tuesday.
A black Land Rover was later found abandoned and a man was arrested nearby on suspicion of murder.
In a statement issued late on Friday, Leicestershire Police said Ian Curson, 42, of Fairhaven Road, Leicester, has been charged with manslaughter and possession of an offensive weapon.
He is being kept in custody to appear at Leicester Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.
In a statement, the family of the victim said: “We have been devastated by the loss of Caragh, our much-loved daughter, sister and mother.
“We are struggling to come to terms with our loss and the circumstances of her death.
“We would like to thank everyone for their messages of condolence. They are giving us much comfort and we feel greatly supported.
“The family ask for understanding in order to deal with our grief in private at this difficult time.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.