Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Suspect charged with manslaughter after woman hit by car

Caragh Eaton, 28, died after the collision in a Leicestershire village.

Matthew Cooper
Friday 09 September 2022 23:38
Tributes have been paid to Caragh Eaton (Leicestershire Police/Family/PA)
Tributes have been paid to Caragh Eaton (Leicestershire Police/Family/PA)

A 42-year-old man has been charged with the manslaughter of a woman who was hit by a car.

Caragh Eaton, 28, was fatally injured following a collision in Field Edge Drive, Barrow upon Soar, Leicestershire, at around 4.40pm on Tuesday.

A black Land Rover was later found abandoned and a man was arrested nearby on suspicion of murder.

Floral tributes left near to the scene in Field Edge Drive (Josh Payne/PA)
(PA Wire)

In a statement issued late on Friday, Leicestershire Police said Ian Curson, 42, of Fairhaven Road, Leicester, has been charged with manslaughter and possession of an offensive weapon.

Recommended

He is being kept in custody to appear at Leicester Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

In a statement, the family of the victim said: “We have been devastated by the loss of Caragh, our much-loved daughter, sister and mother.

“We are struggling to come to terms with our loss and the circumstances of her death.

“We would like to thank everyone for their messages of condolence. They are giving us much comfort and we feel greatly supported.

“The family ask for understanding in order to deal with our grief in private at this difficult time.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in