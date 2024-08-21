Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Six men arrested after inmate dies at HMP Fosse Way

The 31-year-old inmate was found unresponsive in his cell on Tuesday, Leicestershire Police said.

Stephanie Wareham
Wednesday 21 August 2024 15:49
HMP Fosse Way (Jacob King/PA)
HMP Fosse Way (Jacob King/PA) (PA Archive)

Six men have been arrested after an inmate died at a Leicestershire prison on Tuesday.

Leicestershire Police said they were called to HMP Fosse Way, a category C prison in Leicester, after a 31-year-old man was found unresponsive in his cell.

Six men have been arrested in connection with the man’s death and are in police custody.

The inmate’s death is currently being treated as unexplained, the force said.

The new jail, on the site of the old HMP Glen Parva, was built to house 1,715 prisoners and is managed by Serco.

