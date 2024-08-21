Six men arrested after inmate dies at HMP Fosse Way

Support truly

Six men have been arrested after an inmate died at a Leicestershire prison on Tuesday.

Leicestershire Police said they were called to HMP Fosse Way, a category C prison in Leicester, after a 31-year-old man was found unresponsive in his cell.

Six men have been arrested in connection with the man’s death and are in police custody.

The inmate’s death is currently being treated as unexplained, the force said.

The new jail, on the site of the old HMP Glen Parva, was built to house 1,715 prisoners and is managed by Serco.