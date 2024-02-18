Jump to content

Search operation after reports of three-year-old boy falling into river

The child had been with family when he fell into the River Soar and has yet to be located, Leicestershire Police said.

Ellie Ng
Sunday 18 February 2024 23:16
The River Soar (Nigel French/PA)
The River Soar (Nigel French/PA)
(PA Archive)

A search operation has been launched following reports of a three-year-old boy falling into a river in Leicester.

The child had been with family when he fell into the River Soar and has yet to be located, according to Leicestershire Police.

The operation is ongoing and will continue with “additional specialist teams” on Monday morning, the force said.

We have had a number of offers of support to assist with the search and would kindly ask that people do not attend the scene due to rising water levels and safety risks

Leicestershire Police

Emergency services attended the scene just after 5pm and a search and rescue operation began in Aylestone Meadows, close to Marsden Lane.

Police said a man was taken to hospital “as a precautionary measure”.

The child’s family are being supported by specialist officers.

The force said: “Our thoughts are with them at this extremely difficult time.

“We have had a number of offers of support to assist with the search and would kindly ask that people do not attend the scene due to rising water levels and safety risks.

“If anyone has any information or comes across anything that may assist officers, they are asked to contact us immediately.”

People are asked to contact 999 with information quoting incident 476:180224.

Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said police were leading the operation.

