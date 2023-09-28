Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Man and woman arrested in connection with suspected Crooked House arson

Two people from Leicestershire were arrested on Wednesday.

Stephanie Wareham
Thursday 28 September 2023 14:27
The Crooked House pub near Dudley was destroyed by fire in August and then knocked down (Jacob King/PA)
The Crooked House pub near Dudley was destroyed by fire in August and then knocked down (Jacob King/PA)
(PA Wire)

Two more people have been arrested by police investigating a suspected arson attack that destroyed the Crooked House pub.

A 34-year-old woman and a 44-year-old man, both from Leicestershire, were arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of conspiracy to commit arson with intent or being reckless as to whether life was endangered.

Staffordshire Police said the pair have been released on conditional bail while their investigation continues.

A 66-year-old man, a 51-year-old man and a 33-year-old man, who were all previously arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life, are still on conditional police bail.

Police began an arson investigation into the fire that destroyed the 18th-century pub, known as Britain’s wonkiest, in Himley, near Dudley, on August 5.

Recommended

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in