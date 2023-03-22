25 injured as ship tips over in dry dock

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Twenty-five people were injured when a ship tipped over in a dry dock in Leith, Edinburgh, the Scottish Ambulance Service has said.

Fifteen people were taken to hospital while a further 10 patients were treated and discharged at the scene on Wednesday morning.

The ambulance service said 11 patients were taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary and four to Western General Hospital.

Police, ambulances and the fire service were called to a report that a ship had become dislodged from its holding at Imperial Dock in Leith at around 8.35am.

The Scottish Ambulance Service sent five ambulances, an air ambulance, three trauma teams and other resources to the scene.

Pictures show the Petrel leaning at a 45-degree angle.

NHS Lothian earlier said it was “on standby to receive a number of patients” at the A&E department at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary from the scene and urged others not to attend unless in an emergency.

The 76m (250ft) Petrel, a research vessel, was previously bought and outfitted by the late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen but is no longer owned by his estate.

A wind speed of 38mph was recorded in Edinburgh at 8am on Wednesday, while a 44mph gust was recorded at 9am, according to Met Office data.

A spokesman for the ambulance service said: “We received a call at 0829 hours today to attend an incident in Leith.

“We have dispatched five ambulances, an air ambulance, three trauma teams, our special operations team, three paramedic response units and one patient transport vehicle.

“We transported 15 patients to hospital; 11 to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary and four to Western General Hospital. A further 10 patients were treated and discharged at the scene.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Officers and emergency service colleagues are responding to an incident at Imperial Dock in Leith, Edinburgh, whereby a ship on dry dock has become dislodged from its holding.

“Police were called to attend at around 8.35am on Wednesday and officers remain at the scene.

“The public are asked to avoid the area to allow emergency service access.”

Leith councillor Adam McVey said the ship became dislodged in strong winds and he described the incident as “terrifying” for those on board.

He tweeted: “Emergency services are responding to a major incident at Leith docks – a ship has been dislodged from its holding in strong winds.

“Terrifying for those on board, my thoughts are with those who’ve been injured & hope everyone recovers quickly. Please avoid area.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “We were alerted at 8.43am on Wednesday to reports of an incident at Imperial Dock, Leith, Edinburgh.

“Operations control mobilised four appliances and a number of specialist resources.

“Crews currently remain in attendance.”

The Coastguard also sent teams to the scene.

A spokesman said: “HM Coastguard is currently assisting Police Scotland in responding to a major incident at Imperial Dry Dock in Edinburgh.

“At around 9.30am, Coastguard rescue teams from Fisherrow, South Queensferry and Kinghorn were sent to the scene.

“This is a multi-agency response, with the Scottish Ambulance Service and Scottish Fire and Rescue also in attendance.”

Jackie Campbell, NHS Lothian acute services chief officer, said: “We’re on standby to receive a number of patients at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh’s A&E department following a major incident at Imperial Dock in Leith.

“We have been reviewing the current capacity at the RIE, with support from other sites, to accommodate these patients.

“Given the expected pressure on the site, we urge people not to attend A&E at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh unless it is an emergency.”

People seeking urgent care are asked to contact their GP or NHS 24.

Dales Marine Services, which runs the dry dock, said it had no comment.

Edinburgh City Council has confirmed that emergency services are still on site. It said: “The emergency response is continuing at Imperial Dock in Leith. Please continue to avoid the area to allow the emergency services to do their job.”