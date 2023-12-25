Justice minister condemns shooting incident at Dublin restaurant

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Minister for Justice has condemned a shooting incident at a restaurant in Dublin on Christmas Eve.

A man aged in his 20s was pronounced dead after being injured during the incident at a premises on Blanchardstown main street.

A man aged in his 40s remains in a serious condition in Connolly Hospital after being treated for gunshot wounds.

It is understood gardai are investigating whether the dead man was a participant in the initial attack and was tackled in the aftermath.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he was “shocked” to hear about the shooting at “a well known family restaurant I’ve visited many times”.

“Full Garda investigation under way. My thanks to them and solidarity to staff and customers,” he said on X.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee said that the attack taking place where families had gathered was “disgusting”.

“I deplore the violence in Blanchardstown tonight.

“This viciousness has resulted in unimaginable human suffering this Christmas,” she said on Instagram.

“That anyone could perpetrate such violence as families gathered together is especially disgusting.

“I’m thinking of the bereaved, those who were at the scene and indeed all the emergency service personnel working tonight and over Christmas who have to deal with this senseless violence.

“I call on anyone with information of any kind to contact An Garda Siochana.”

Gardai and emergency services were alerted to the incident at around 8pm on Sunday evening.

The scene was preserved pending a technical examination and the services of the Office of the State Pathologist were requested.