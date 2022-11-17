Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

UK won’t drag Ireland into a recession – Varadkar

Ireland’s deputy premier Leo Varadkar said the Irish economy was decoupled from the UK’s a long time ago.

By Rebecca Black
Thursday 17 November 2022 19:51
Tanaiste Leo Varadkar has said he doesn’t expect the UK will drag Ireland into recession. (Niall Carson/PA)
Tanaiste Leo Varadkar has said he doesn’t expect the UK will drag Ireland into recession. (Niall Carson/PA)
(PA Wire)

The UK won’t drag Ireland into a recession, the Irish deputy premier has said.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt confirmed the UK is in recession as he outlined his autumn statement on Thursday.

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar said it was “very bad news”, describing the UK as one of Ireland’s biggest trading partners as well as nearest neighbour.

“Anything that happens in their economy will affect ours,” he said.

Mr Varadkar who is set to return as Irish premier (Taoiseach) next month, blamed not just the war in Ukraine, but also Brexit and some recent policy decisions by the UK government.

Recommended

“Those are the factors … but I don’t believe they’re dragging us into recession,” he said.

“Our economy decoupled from theirs a long time ago … it’s still our expectation that next year our economy will grow slightly and employment will continue to grow as well.”

Current Taoiseach Micheal Martin said analysis and forecasts suggest Ireland will not go into recession next year.

“That said, we’re very much aware of storm clouds gathering across Europe, and across the United Kingdom,” he said.

“Britain is a very important market to us, we export a lot to Britain, we import a lot as well and therefore, we want UK to do well. If the UK does well, many of our companies will do well.”

Mr Martin said Ireland managed the economy well during the coronavirus pandemic which gave it resources and allows it to put money aside to deal with issues that arise.

Recommended

“But it is a very, very uncertain world because of the war, the war has cast a shadow over all of Europe – it’s fair to say, I think, that Europe is probably more disadvantaged by the war than any other region.”

“We wish the UK well, we want them to get through this particular period.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in