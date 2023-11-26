Irish premier’s tweet on hostage being ‘lost’ sparks ire from Israel

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A tweet by Irish premier Leo Varadkar referring to former Hamas hostage Emily Hand as having been lost has sparked ire in Israel.

The Taoiseach welcomed the release of the nine-year-old Irish-Israeli girl on Saturday as a “day of enormous joy and relief for Emily Hand and her family”.

“An innocent child who was lost has now been found and returned, and we breathe a massive sigh of relief.

“Our prayers have been answered,” he posted on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Israel’s foreign minister Eli Cohen accused Mr Varadkar of needing a “reality check”, saying Emily was not lost but kidnapped.

He said he has summoned the Irish ambassador in Tel Aviv “for a reprimand” following Mr Varadkar’s statement.

Mr Cohen posted on X at Mr Varadkar: “Mr Prime Minister, It seems you have lost your moral compass and need a reality check!

“Emily Hand was not “lost”, she was kidnapped by a terror organisation worse than Isis that murdered her stepmother.

“Emily and more than 30 other Israeli children were taken hostage by Hamas, and you @LeoVaradkar are trying to legitimise and normalise terror. Shame on you!”.

Reacting, Irish Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe said Mr Varadkar has been “unambiguous in condemning the violence of Hamas”.

“The Taoiseach has been unambiguous in condemning the violence of Hamas and also calling for restraint from Israeli military forces, and what we have now seen in the release of Emily is a tribute to the work her father did, his dignity, his restraint, his leadership in awful circumstances, but it also shows what diplomacy by the Irish government by the Taoiseach, by the Tanaiste, and also by allies and partners in Egypt, in America and Qatar can achieve,” he told the BBC.

“I think even today we still need to reflect on what a quiet word and what a well made argument and the value of countries working together and what that can achieve.”