Irish president and premier mark 1916 Rising anniversary

Irish President Michael D Higgins and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar have led a ceremony to mark the anniversary of the 1916 Easter Rising in Dublin.

The ceremony took place outside the GPO in O’Connell Street at noon, and was attended by Tanaiste Micheal Martin, Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald and Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill.

Relatives of the Irish rebels who were in the GPO during the 1916 Rising were also present.

The tricolour flag on top of the GPO was lowered and the 1916 proclamation was read out by an Irish soldier.

President Higgins then laid a wreath to commemorate those who died in the Irish rebellion, and a minute’s silence was observed.

The flag was then raised again before the national anthem, Amhran na bhFiann, was played by the Defence Forces brass and pipe band.

The ceremony concluded with an Air Corps flyover as the national anthem was playing.

At the end of the ceremony, President Higgins and his wife, Sabina, shook hands with wheelchair uses who were at the event, as well as other members of the public.

Mr Martin, housing minister Darragh O’Brien, Ms McDonald and Ms O’Neill were also seen shaking hands with people as the event ended.