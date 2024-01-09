Jump to content

Police investigating after 14 people found in a vehicle at Irish port

Nine men, three women and two girls were medically assessed in Co Wexford.

Cillian Sherlock
Tuesday 09 January 2024 19:57
Rosslare Europort in Co Wexford (PA)
Rosslare Europort in Co Wexford (PA)
(PA Archive)

Police are investigating after 14 people, including two children, were discovered in a vehicle which arrived at Rosslare Europort in south-east Ireland.

The discovery was made at approximately 3am on Monday.

Nine men, three women and two girls were assessed by medical personnel.

It is understood they have been transferred for processing by the international protection service.

Ireland’s police service, An Garda Siochana, said investigations are ongoing.

The seaport handles passengers and freight from the United Kingdom and Europe, including France and Spain.

Asked about the incident, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said that based on initial reports, his understanding is that 14 people have been found in a container in a truck in Rosslare Europort.

“Our first response is always a humanitarian one – to check that they are alive and in good health and my understanding is that they are,” he said.

“Our next step now is to facilitate voluntary return – their return home if they’re willing to go home.

“If they choose to apply for asylum, they are legally entitled to do that and we’ll try and process the application as quickly as possible.”

