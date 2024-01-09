Police investigating after 14 people found in a vehicle at Irish port

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Police are investigating after 14 people, including two children, were discovered in a vehicle which arrived at Rosslare Europort in south-east Ireland.

The discovery was made at approximately 3am on Monday.

Nine men, three women and two girls were assessed by medical personnel.

It is understood they have been transferred for processing by the international protection service.

Ireland’s police service, An Garda Siochana, said investigations are ongoing.

The seaport handles passengers and freight from the United Kingdom and Europe, including France and Spain.

Asked about the incident, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said that based on initial reports, his understanding is that 14 people have been found in a container in a truck in Rosslare Europort.

“Our first response is always a humanitarian one – to check that they are alive and in good health and my understanding is that they are,” he said.

“Our next step now is to facilitate voluntary return – their return home if they’re willing to go home.

“If they choose to apply for asylum, they are legally entitled to do that and we’ll try and process the application as quickly as possible.”