Ukraine president to address Irish parliament

Volodymyr Zelensky has accepted an invitation to address the Oireachtas on April 6.

Rebecca Black
Wednesday 23 March 2022 21:18
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is set to address the Irish Parliament next month (House of Commons/PA)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is set to address the Irish Parliament next month (House of Commons/PA)
(PA Wire)

The Ukrainian president is set to address the Irish parliament next month.

Volodymyr Zelensky has accepted an invitation to address the Oireachtas on April 6.

It comes as the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues despite sanctions against Vladimir Putin’s regime.

Mr Zelensky received a standing ovation after addressing the UK House of Commons earlier this month. He has also addressed the US Congress.

Recommended

Taoiseach Micheal Martin is set to attend a meeting of the European Council in Brussels on Thursday, which is to discuss Russian military aggression against Ukraine, security and defence, energy, economic issues, Covid-19 and external relations.

Meanwhile Tanaiste Leo Varadkar has indicated Ireland could have 30,000 to 40,000 refugees from Ukraine by the end of April, emphasising the importance of the need to find housing for all arrivals.

Addressing a meeting of the Fine Gael Parliamentary Party on Wednesday evening, Mr Varadkar expressed his horror at the situation in Ukraine, and in particular the war crimes being committed in Mariupol.

He referred to a recent visit to Dublin Airport where he said those arriving were being given a warm welcome, and receiving documents and PPS numbers efficiently. 

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in