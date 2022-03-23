Ukraine president to address Irish parliament
Volodymyr Zelensky has accepted an invitation to address the Oireachtas on April 6.
The Ukrainian president is set to address the Irish parliament next month.
Volodymyr Zelensky has accepted an invitation to address the Oireachtas on April 6.
It comes as the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues despite sanctions against Vladimir Putin’s regime.
Mr Zelensky received a standing ovation after addressing the UK House of Commons earlier this month. He has also addressed the US Congress.
Taoiseach Micheal Martin is set to attend a meeting of the European Council in Brussels on Thursday, which is to discuss Russian military aggression against Ukraine, security and defence, energy, economic issues, Covid-19 and external relations.
Meanwhile Tanaiste Leo Varadkar has indicated Ireland could have 30,000 to 40,000 refugees from Ukraine by the end of April, emphasising the importance of the need to find housing for all arrivals.
Addressing a meeting of the Fine Gael Parliamentary Party on Wednesday evening, Mr Varadkar expressed his horror at the situation in Ukraine, and in particular the war crimes being committed in Mariupol.
He referred to a recent visit to Dublin Airport where he said those arriving were being given a warm welcome, and receiving documents and PPS numbers efficiently.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.