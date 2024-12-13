Leona Lewis and Calum Scott cover Supertramp song for charity

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Singers Leona Lewis and Calum Scott have joined forces to record a rendition of Supertramp’s 1977 hit Give A Little Bit for a charity which distributes essential items to families across the country.

Multibank, launched by former prime minister Gordon Brown, has set up centres in several parts of the UK with the aim of delivering millions of surplus items to those most in need.

Lewis said: “Growing up with key workers as parents, I truly understand the challenges that families, at any point in their journey, can face due to unforeseen circumstances, often completely outside of their control.

“Whether it be consistently putting food on the table, purchasing nappies, guarding our loved ones from the struggle, I’ve seen it all.

“I know how important interventions and support systems like the Multibank are for those in need, and we need to encourage those requiring support to access the help that is available to them, because we all need a helping hand along the way.

“As a mother, it was important for me to support the work of the Multibank, as it is a positive step towards nurturing a greater level of empathy in our young ones, driving understanding of what others do and don’t have, and developing a greater sense of community. It is, after all, community that makes the world go round.”

Scott said: “The work Multibank do, providing essentials to the most vulnerable people in society, is completely inspiring.

“Music is the universal language and through this song I feel honoured to contribute to a cause that’s making such a very real and tangible difference in people’s lives.”

Mr Brown said: “The mission of the Multibank is to enable families to exist comfortably within their own homes, and to provide opportunity to all children.

“This Christmas, we want to put a smile on as many children’s faces as possible.

“On behalf of the Multibank, thank-you to Simon Cowell and his team at Syco for working tirelessly to pull this track together, and a huge thank-you to Leona and Calum for contributing their wonderful voices to it.”