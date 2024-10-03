Young people must be listened to, Harry says on South African charity trip

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



The Duke of Sussex has called on global leaders to “create a platform for young voices” on a solo trip to Johannesburg.

Harry made the journey to South Africa to represent Sentebale, a youth HIV charity he co-founded, following a trip to the tiny mountain kingdom of Lesotho.

In Johannesburg, Harry took part in a reception and panel discussion with stakeholders, business leaders and strategic partners focused on empowering young people and “closing the digital divide”.

Speaking on the importance of including youth voices in conversations, he told the crowd: “I’ve made it one of my life’s missions to create a platform for young voices, and we have seen time and time again that young voices when they are listened to, have the solutions.”

Harry also focused on the need for regional solutions to key issues.

“Universal access is important, but can we please make it safer for people, especially the Global South, so we don’t have the same problems as in the Global North,” he said.

“Access is a double-edged sword; and for us as a society and people in positions of power and authority, I see no excuse for why we can’t change this double-edged sword into something that is beneficial to the entire world.”

His visit followed a stint in Lesotho, where he reunited with close friend and Sentebale charity co-founder Prince Seeiso.

Harry spent two months in the kingdom of Lesotho during his gap year when he was 19 in 2004, which inspired him to establish Sentebale, which now also operates in Botswana.

He made the solo journey to the tiny mountain kingdom in southern Africa after his brief visit to the UK for the WellChild awards on Monday.

Harry’s Sussex.com website recounted the trip under the headline “Lesotho Welcomes Harry Home” and said it “rekindled cherished connections from his childhood”.

Princess Senate Seeiso, the niece of Prince Seeiso, shared footage in her Instagram stories of Harry speaking passionately as he perched on a chair by a fire during the night-time gathering.

Harry, speaking by the campfire, said: “We’re hitting the targets, not just Sentebale but in general all of the departments are, and it’s making a massive difference, and it is this surge of energy and optimism and the voice of young people, ranging from six to 25.”

The duke’s Sussex.com site said: “Today marked a significant moment as Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex – or Mohale, as he’s affectionately known by the Basotho people – commenced his trip to Lesotho, warmly welcomed by The King and Queen in a private meeting.”

Harry also held a meeting with Lesotho’s prime minister Sam Matekane on Wednesday.