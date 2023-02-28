Jump to content

Case of missing ex-rugby player Levi Davis ‘an open investigation’, say police

The 24-year-old former Bath player was last seen at The Old Irish Pub in Barcelona on October 29.

Helen William
Tuesday 28 February 2023 17:30
Levi Davis (Ian West/PA)
Levi Davis (Ian West/PA)
(PA Archive)

Spanish police searching for missing former rugby player Levi Davis say they are running an “open investigation” into the case.

The 24-year-old former Bath player and singer was last seen at The Old Irish Pub in Barcelona on October 29.

Catalan police said there were “disturbing” issues with “no logical explanation”, the BBC reported.

The added that Mr Davis remains a missing person but the case has been handed to a specialist crime unit for further investigation.

The police described the case as an “open investigation” but said said they cannot give any further information.

Mr Davis appeared on ITV’s Celebrity X Factor in 2019 alongside fellow rugby stars Ben Foden and Thom Evans, in a singing group known as Try Star.

He was also on E4’s Celebs Go Dating in 2020.

He had signed a record deal and had gone to stay with a friend, Richard Squire, in Ibiza to work on some songs.

Mr Squire said he dropped Mr Davis off in Ibiza town on October 28 and has not seen him since.

He said Mr Davis told him he was heading to Barcelona.

Mr Squire told the BBC: “I was obviously worried for him. I said, ‘Gone where?’ He said: ‘Barcelona, going to see some mates’.

“So then I sent him a voice note saying, ‘You’re worrying me. Please tell me where you are’.”

Mr Davis told Mr Squire he would call when he arrived in Barcelona, but he never did.

As concern grew, Bath Rugby shared a missing persons appeal in November in the hope that someone may be able to help find Mr Davis.

