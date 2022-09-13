Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Lewis Capaldi feared he was ‘dying’ before ‘eye-opening’ Tourette’s diagnosis

The 25-year-old singer said he had been described as an ‘ambassador’ since going public.

Alex Green
Tuesday 13 September 2022 11:19
Lewis Capaldi is due to release his second album (Lesley Martin/PA)
Lewis Capaldi is due to release his second album (Lesley Martin/PA)
(PA Wire)

Lewis Capaldi has said he feared he was “dying” and had a degenerative disease before being diagnosed with Tourette’s syndrome.

Appearing on Lorraine on ITV, the Scottish singer-songwriter, 25, said others with the condition had reached out since he went public earlier this month, making him feel less “isolated”.

He said some had described him as an “ambassador” and joked, “So there you go, I have got a new title this week as well” in reference to the accession of Charles to the throne.

Capaldi revealed earlier this month during a Instagram Live that following his diagnosis he received Botox treatment in his shoulder to help control his tics.

On Tuesday, he told host Lorraine Kelly: “I got told like seven months ago or something like that, really recently.

Recommended

“It made a lot of sense. To me, I am quite a jittery individual. A lot of people think I am on drugs when they meet me.”

Jokingly, he added: “I am not. At least not right now on Lorraine…”

Capaldi said the diagnosis “made a lot of sense”, adding: “I raise my eyebrows quite a lot. I do this shoulder thing. I take these deep breaths every now and then.

“I thought I was dying because I am a hypochondriac, so I thought I had some degenerative disease. But I don’t, so good news on that front.”

Asked about the public reaction to him talking openly about his diagnosis, the chart-topping musician said: “People have reached out and they have said that I am an ambassador, which was great.

“So there you go, I have got a new title this week as well.”

Capaldi said that “sometimes you feel you are alone in these things and it is nice to just see that you are not so isolated in all this stuff”.

He added: “It has been a bit of an eye-opener but it is nice.”

Capaldi also joked about releasing his first new music in three years the day after the Queen’s death last Thursday, saying: “Not a great week to release a single … Let me tell you that.”

Reflecting on her passing, he added: “It is a sad thing. And then you see the family all sad and it just reminds you as well that people in your own family have gone.”

Recommended

The singer’s 2019 debut album Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent went on to become the biggest album of the year, according to the Official Charts Company.

His second album is expected soon.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in