Duke of Sussex makes behind the scenes visit to US Grand Prix

The Duke of Sussex has gone behind the scenes at the US Grand Prix in Austin, Texas.

Harry wore a black polo shirt and sunglasses as he met the Mercedes team on Sunday.

In photos from the visit, Harry could be seen chatting with the engineers.

He also toured the Mercedes garage at the track.

After his tour, the duke appeared to conduct an interview with a television crew.

Mercedes’ Sir Lewis Hamilton was defeated in the grand prix by Max Verstappen on Sunday.

Sir Lewis has not won a race for nearly two years, the longest losing streak of his career.