Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Man, 20, charged with murder after fatal street stabbing

Ismaiel Kallon, 20, of Lewisham, was charged with murder on Friday, the Metropolitan Police said.

Luke O'Reilly
Saturday 12 August 2023 09:04
Ismaiel Kallon, 20, of Lewisham, was charged with murder on Friday, the Metropolitan Police said (PA)
Ismaiel Kallon, 20, of Lewisham, was charged with murder on Friday, the Metropolitan Police said (PA)
(PA Archive)

A man has been charged with murder after a fatal stabbing in south-east London.

Ismaiel Kallon, 20, of Kender Street, Lewisham, was charged with murder on Friday, the Metropolitan Police said.

He will appear in custody at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

Julian Ebanks-Ford, 20, was found with stab wounds on Kender Street, at the junction with Queen’s Road, just before 1am on Friday August 4.

He was taken to hospital in a critical condition but died that afternoon.

Recommended

The Met Police added that a post-mortem examination on August 5 confirmed Mr Ebanks-Ford died as a result of a single stab wound.

Two other people were arrested in connection with the incident.

A 19-year-old man was held on suspicion of murder on August 5 and released on bail.

A 19-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder on August 7 and released with no further action.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in