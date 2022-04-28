Labour ex-cabinet minister Liam Byrne set to be suspended from Commons

A senior Labour MP is set to be suspended from the Commons for two days for bullying a member of staff.

Former cabinet minister Liam Byrne has apologised for his conduct against former staff member David Barker, who worked in his Birmingham Hodge Hill constituency.

Mr Byrne was found to have ostracized Mr Barker between March 20 and the end of July 2020, including disabling his parliamentary email account for a period.

The MP said he was “profoundly sorry” and had apologised.

I am profoundly sorry. I have apologised in full to the individual concerned Liam Byrne

The ostracization followed a dispute between Mr Byrne and Mr Barker at the constituency office which prompted the MP to send the complainant home.

Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards Kathryn Stone upheld a single allegation of bullying against Mr Byrne following a complaint made under Parliament’s Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme (ICGS).

The independent expert panel that considered the punishment for Mr Byrne said the MP abused his position of power.

The panel said he “sought to present his actions as a reasonable HR strategy” but “we disagree”.

“It was bullying,” the report said.

“He should, as he now accepts, have tackled any misconduct through a proper disciplinary process not by ostracizing the complainant.”

The panel recommended that Mr Byrne should be suspended for two sitting days on condition that he also make a written apology to the complainant, and he should undertake training and take action to address the causes of his behaviour and weaknesses in the management of his office.

Mr Byrne said he was “profoundly sorry” and the situation had been a “valuable lesson for me and one I am determined to learn”.

Liam Byrne (Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament) (PA Media)

In a statement he said: “Two years ago at the beginning of lockdown, following a workplace dispute that led me to send the complainant home… I did not resolve the dispute correctly with a proper disciplinary process, and having nevertheless extended the complainant’s contract, thereby failed to fulfil my obligations as an employer and Parliament’s Behaviour Code.

“This constituted an ostracism which was a breach of Parliament’s Behaviour Code which I strongly support, and caused distress for which I am profoundly sorry. I have apologised in full to the individual concerned.

“I’m incredibly grateful to the panel for recognising the genuine remorse I felt about the impact on the individual concerned, the steps I have already taken to ensure this never happens again along with the work still to do, and for concluding that I did not deliberately act to delay the investigation.

“This has been a valuable lesson for me and one I am determined to learn as me and my team seek to offer the best possible service and voice for the residents of Hodge Hill.”

A Labour spokesman said: “The Labour Party fully supports the recommendations of this independent report, including the proposed sanction.”