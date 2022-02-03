Anger after Bristol Airport expansion appeal granted

Campaigners have criticised the decision to approve the expansion of Bristol Airport

The original refusal of planning permission by the local authority was overturned by the Planning Inspectorate following an appeal by the airport.

The Planning Inspectorate said it recognised the “major disappointment” campaigners will feel, but that the benefits will outweigh the harm to green belt land.

Airport bosses welcomed the decision, which will see capacity increase from the current 10 million passengers per year to 12 million.

North Somerset Conservative MP Liam Fox said he is “hugely disappointed” at the appeal being allowed, and environmental campaigners also criticised the decision.

“The local transport infrastructure around Bristol Airport cannot sustain this amount of traffic without substantially impacting the quality of life in many of our towns and villages,” Mr Fox added.

Carla Denyer, a Bristol City councillor and co-leader of the Green Party, said: “Allowing Bristol Airport to expand – more than doubling its capacity – is an outrageous decision that is totally incompatible with the climate emergency.

“The Government’s intervention on the side of the airport goes against the wishes of local people, councils and elected representatives.”

Environmental expert Professor Lorraine Whitmarsh, from the University of Bath said: “Expanding Bristol Airport will lead to a huge increase in flying – the most polluting form of transport.

“Tackling the climate crisis requires reducing – not increasing – how much we fly.

“This decision goes against local wishes and completely undermines UK claims to be climate leaders – all the more shameful while our nation holds the Cop presidency to lead global efforts to cut emissions.”

Plans to expand Bristol Airport have met opposition from climate change activists, as well as local politicians (Ben Birchall/PA) (PA Archive)

North Somerset Council, which rejected the original application, said it is considering if there are grounds for appeal.

“This simply flies in the face of local democracy and disregards the views of the local communities who fought equally hard to resist the expansion,” council leader Don Davies said.

“It completely undermines our vision for a greener North Somerset, our determination to tackle the climate emergency, and the target we have set for the area to be carbon-neutral by 2030.

“The airport’s important role in the region’s economy would have continued without expanding beyond its current 10 million passengers-a-year limit.”

West of England Metro Mayor Dan Norris criticised the Government’s lack of policy on the expansion of UK airports.

“I am dismayed but not at all surprised by this decision. The Government is in chaos on UK airport expansion as on pretty much everything else,” he said.

“There is a climate emergency and everyone should be doing their bit – particularly Government.

“The public will severely punish politicians who ignore the climate emergency and I believe this decision will be overturned by future new government within years.”

Dave Lees, chief executive of Bristol Airport, said: “The decision is excellent news for our region’s economy, allowing us to create thousands of new jobs in the years ahead.

“We will now push ahead with our multimillion-pound plans for net-zero operations by 2030 and look forward to working with stakeholders and the community to deliver sustainable growth.”