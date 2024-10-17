X Factor boy band JLS say Liam Payne was like their ‘fifth member’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Boyband JLS have said former One Direction star Liam Payne was like their “original fifth member”.

The singer, 31, who found fame on The X Factor, died after falling from the balcony of his third-floor hotel room in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

In a social media post on Thursday, JLS, who were runners-up on the ITV show’s fifth series, said: “We are so shocked and saddened to hear the news this morning that Liam Payne has passed.

“We first met on The X Factor in 2008 and we thought we’d share the experience together but it wasn’t to be.

“Liam was like our original fifth member and we always knew he’d go on to achieve great things.

“To have lost a brother of ours so young is devastating and we will fondly remember the joy and the hope and the happiness he brought to so many people’s lives.

“Our hearts go out to his mum and family, his little boy and all those around the world who will miss him so very deeply. Gone way too soon brother, Rest in Peace.”

Payne auditioned for the singing competition aged 14 in 2008 and returned in 2010 where he was grouped with Niall Horan, Harry Styles, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson to form One Direction.

On his Kiss FM show, JLS member Marvin Humes said he had “instantly clicked” with Payne when they first met in 2008 and added that the band had taken him under their wing.

“Two years later, (he) reauditioned, and then One Direction were born, and the rest is history,” he said.

“They went on to be one of the biggest bands of all time.

“And I’m super proud of Liam and what he achieved and what the boys achieved.

“And, yeah, really shocking news, my thoughts and condolences are with Liam’s family, his friends, with Cheryl and Bear, his son, of course, and his One Direction bandmates. They’ve lost their brother as well.

“I sort of take comfort in the fact that Liam really achieved his dreams, beyond his wildest dreams, and had an incredible career and I’m super proud of him for that.”

In another Instagram post, JLS member JB Gill said: “Over the years we’ve maintained friendship and shared stories of good times and experiences so it breaks my heart to know that he is no longer with us.”

Busted’s Charlie Simpson, who started his musical career when he was aged 16, reflected on the pressures of being thrust into the limelight in a boy band.

“It is really tough. I think that especially today with social media and the pressure that comes with it now that wasn’t around when we started, I think that makes it even tougher. It’s just desperately sad,” he told ITV’s This Morning.

After becoming one of the biggest pop groups in the world, with five albums and four world tours, One Direction went on indefinite hiatus in 2016.

Payne released his debut solo album LP1 in December 2019.

The singer previously said he struggled with alcoholism at the peak of his success with One Direction, describing hitting “rock bottom” to The Diary Of A CEO podcast host Steven Bartlett.